LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both on the Los Angeles Lakers' injury report for Sunday's clash with the Houston Rockets.

The Los Angeles Lakers may need both of their superstars on the floor Sunday to avenge an ugly recent blowout loss to the upstart Houston Rockets. The good news? At least one of LeBron James and Anthony Davis seems likely to play in the rematch at Crypto.com Arena, and the other has a chance to suit up, too.

Davis, dealing with nagging left adductor issues, is currently listed as probable against the Rockets. James, meanwhile, is questionable on the team's most recent injury report due to a left calf strain.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis' nagging injuries

Davis has been hampered by left hip issues since suffering spasms in a hard-fought road loss to the Miami Heat on November 6th. He missed Los Angeles' next outing against Houston, but has played in all five games since, averaging 18.4, 11.6 rebounds and 3.8 blocks while shooting 45.2% from the field, fighting through obvious discomfort.

After the injury flared up again during Wednesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, Davis refused to blame his substandard nine-point performance on less than ideal health. Still, the injury is a debilitating factor he's managing on a daily basis.

“I'm still treating it every day,” Davis said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. “Obviously, you don't get that day to really attack it with the back-to-back. But it is what it is. I suit up, I will play. I got to be more effective. Obviously, it was still bothering me a little bit, but I still got to go out there and do my job.”

James previously missed the Lakers' win over the Portland Trail Blazers on November 12th with the same left calf injury, sustained when he banged shins with Kevin Durant during Los Angeles' thrilling comeback win against the Phoenix Suns two days earlier. He's played in the Lakers' last three games, dropping 35 points, five triples and nine assists on Portland Friday night in one of his finest performances among a quietly dominant start to 2023-24.

The Rockets, winners of six straight before falling to the LA Clippers Friday night on James Harden's last-second four-point play, drubbed Los Angeles 128-94 in Houston on November 8th as Davis watched from the sidelines while managing his hip injury. Needless to say, expect both James and Davis to come out with palpable intensity against the Rockets if they're able to play on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.