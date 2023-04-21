A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Twitter’s blue checkmarks and how Elon Musk is now going to make a lot of money out of charging its users for this verified service. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is not buying in on the hype, though — literally speaking.

Being the frugal billionaire that he is, LeBron already noted previously that he does not intend to pay the fee to keep the blue check on his account. He would much rather lose his verified status than pay $8 a month for the new Twitter Blue service.

Be that as it may, tech insider Alex Heath has reported that the blue checkmark is still showing up on LeBron’s account despite the policy change on Thursday. Apparently, this is also the case for a few other celebrities who like LeBron, have refused to shell out the $8 fee:

As Elon nukes legacy checkmarks today, Twitter is saying some celebs, including @KingJames, are paying for verification even though they aren’t https://t.co/SC2unq5NxE — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) April 20, 2023

Apparently, Twitter is conceding to LeBron’s bluff. Heath also reports that Elon Musk has actually offered to pay for the Lakers superstar’s blue check:

“Have confirmed that LeBron, who has 52 million followers and has said he won’t pay for verification, was emailed by a Twitter employee with the offer to have his sub comped ‘on behalf of Elon Musk.’ James did not accept but his account is showing that he paid anyway,” Heath wrote in his tweet.

Then again, LeBron James probably wasn’t even bluffing at all. It appears that he could care less about his blue check on Twitter, and he’s made a clear statement about not falling for Elon Musk’s trap. LeBron got the better of Mr. Musk here.