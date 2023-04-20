Elon Musk has begun the purge of blue check marks from Twitter’s legacy verified accounts. Now those with a blue check mark next to their profile signifies the subscription to Twitter Blue, for the price of $8 per month. No longer does it confirm who you say you are.

Twitter implemented the blue check mark in 2009 to verify the accounts of high profile people and groups to separate them from those who could be posing as them. Then when billionaire Musk purchased Twitter in October of last year, he shortly after implemented the Twitter Blue subscription. He then tweeted on April 11th that the last day for legacy check marks will be April 20th, although initially people wondered if it was a joke.

This leaves celebrity figures like Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Cristiano Ronaldo, BTS, Kim Kardashian and others with unchecked accounts. Unless, of course, they subscribe to Twitter Blue. Even Donald Trump’s blue check was removed, although he hasn’t used his account since its reinstatement.

Dionne Warwick, singer, actress, and television host, replied in late March upon hearing the news: “I am not paying for a blue check. That money could (and will) be going towards my extra hot lattes.”

The reasoning behind the implementation for Twitter Blue was to generate revenue for the social media platform. The benefits of the premium subscription include the ability to edit a tweet, prioritized rankings and searches, customize your page, less ads (there are still ads), longer character tweets, and of course the blue check mark. Although it may seem frivolous, it provides benefits up and coming figures like artists and musicians who want their work easier to find.

