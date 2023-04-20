Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks made a serious mistake calling out Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James after Game 2 on Wednesday, according to NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins.

For context, Brooks claimed The King is “too old” and he won’t respect anybody until they drop 40. Yes, he said this about the all-time leading scorer in league history who still had a cool 28 points and 12 rebounds in the loss. In Perk’s eyes, that’s only going to motivate Bron, even more, to come out on Saturday and dominate.

Via ESPN on NBA:

“I love it right, but he didn’t poke the bear, he poured honey on it, that’s what Dillon Brooks did right there. He poured honey on himself! The bear is coming and that bear is LeBron James. I understand it, but here’s the thing. LeBron is from Akron Ohio, LeBron James is from the mud, and he got pride. Saturday LeBron is on his way.”

Yes, Perkins really did bring real honey and a picture of Brooks onto the NBA Today set while he discussed the topic:

The former big man proceeded to explain that Bron hasn’t even been that aggressive yet in the series and isn’t exactly getting to the line much either. He expects James to come out and go right at Brooks’ neck. To be honest, it wouldn’t a surprise.

We’re talking about LeBron James, arguably the GOAT. He’s not going to take such disrespect. Brooks may very well be getting his 40-burger on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.