A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

LeBron James played just 29 minutes on Sunday as the Los Angeles Lakers took care of business against a hapless Houston Rockets side for a 134-109 win. LA cruised to victory in this one, and it provided the NBA’s all-time leading scorer more time to rest ahead of their upcoming back-to-back set on Tuesday and Wednesday. Nevertheless, despite his limited playing time, LeBron was still able to amass an impressive triple-double en route to another historic milestone.

James logged 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in the win. This was his 107th career triple-double, which now ties Jason Kidd for the fourth-most in league history:

LeBron James is now tied for 4th all-time in triple-doubles. 👑 (via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/03LAWKz9Bv — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 3, 2023

To make this feat even more impressive, LeBron James is also the first player in league history to put up multiple triple-doubles at age 38 or older:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LeBron James had his second triple-double of the season against the Rockets. He's the first player in NBA history with multiple triple-doubles at age 38 or older. Everyone else in NBA history has done it three times combined at that age. pic.twitter.com/H6iPfXnG9r — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 3, 2023

It’s as if LeBron didn’t even need to break a sweat on Sunday to achieve this historic feat. Next up on the leaderboard for James is another Lakers legend in Magic Johnson, who has 138 triple-doubles to his name. For what it’s worth, Russell Westbrook sits atop this list with 198 trip-dubs — and counting.

More importantly, though, the Lakers came away with another big W in this one. LA was supposed to win this game against a Rockets side that had the worst record in the entire Western Conference. LeBron James and Co. did not mess around, and they came firing out the gate. They did not look back as the Lakers logged their sixth win in their last seven games. LA will want to keep their foot in the gas ahead of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz and cross-town rivals Los Angeles Clippers coming up.