Very few players in the history of the NBA have had the privilege of calling themselves teammates of the great LeBron James. Lonnie Walker has had this opportunity since joining the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season, and to say that he continues to marvel at LeBron’s greatness on a daily basis would be an understatement.

Walker recently opened up about what it’s like being teammates with the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Much like the rest of us, Walker continues to be dumbfounded by how LeBron continues to do amazing things so far along in his career. It’s much different, though, when the praise comes from his own teammate that actually gets to spend nearly every single day alongside this man:

“For him to be in Year 20 and always be in the gym first, working out, already got a sweat, watching film, talking, telling us certain little things to do, it’s ridiculous,” Walker said.

Lonnie also described how James is able to effortlessly dissect plays with his unbridled basketball mind. According to Walker, you could very easily “walk to a bucket” if you listen to LeBron’s advice on how to approach a specific play. It’s simply awe-inspiring.

“This dude is a living robot, man,” Walker continued. “He knows the game inside and out. He knows every other team’s plays. … He’s a leader. He’s a vocalized leader and he leads by actions as well.”

The Lakers now need every bit of LeBron James’ leadership for the home stretch. LA is inching closer to securing its place in the Play-In tournament out in the West, but you just know that this team has its eyes set far beyond the Play-In.