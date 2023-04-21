A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers have to win Game 3 on Saturday. Another win for the Memphis Grizzlies would put them in the driver’s seat with a 2-1 series lead, while also applying a lot of pressure on LA to win at least one game at home before the series shifts back to Memphis. For his part, however, LeBron James has now popped up on the injury report ahead of this pivotal matchup, thereby putting a cloud of doubt over his availability for Game 3.

LeBron James injury status vs. Grizzlies

It actually no longer comes as a surprise that the Lakers continue to include LeBron James on the injury report game after game. The same is the case for Saturday’s contest, with the four-time NBA champ currently considered probable to play. In Lakers talk, that’s pretty much the same as saying that James will be available.

It’s the same right foot stress injury that is listed for LeBron. This has been the case for him over the past several weeks, and it’s probably going to be the same the rest of the way. Likewise, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder are both also tagged as probable, so they too should be good to go on Saturday.

The big question, however, is the status of Ja Morant. The Grizzlies managed to escape with a win in Game 2 even without their superstar point guard, and while he was able to practice in full on Friday, his status for Game 3 remains unclear. It goes without saying that Morant’s availability will have a significant impact on the outcome of this game.