The Memphis Grizzlies took care of business on Wednesday, taking down LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of their first-round NBA Playoffs matchup to even the series at one game apiece. The Grizzlies also did it without Ja Morant, who was unable to suit up due to a significant injury in his right hand.

The good news for Memphis, however, is that Morant has now received a positive update on his injury status for Saturday’s Game 3 clash in LA.

Ja Morant injury status vs. Lakers

Morant was a full participant in Friday’s practice, per Grizzlies beat reporter Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal. He is now expected to be a game-time decision for Saturday’s crucial showdown.

Right now, all signs are pointing toward Morant suiting up for Game 3. He was also a game-time call for Game 2, but he ended up having to sit that one out. The Grizzlies are now hoping that this won’t be the case on Saturday.

Morant is taking the necessary steps toward his return to the court. The fact that he participated in full during Friday’s practice is a significant development. He won’t be a hundred percent, but it’s likely that Ja Morant will give it a go in Game 3.

This is obviously a huge game for the Grizzlies, who now have an opportunity to retake home-court advantage after their Game 1 upset in Memphis. A win in Game 3 would put them at a major advantage in the series, and it goes without saying that Morant’s availability will go a long way in this regard.