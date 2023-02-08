Basketball fans everywhere will never forget LeBron James’ fadeaway jumper from Tuesday night. It was a moment in history that will forever be celebrated as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar scored the two points that allowed him to surpass the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record.

As it turns out, his post-record party was quite a memorable occasion as well. LeBron, his wife Savannah, and some of his closest family and friends hit an LA hotspot after Tuesday’s game — an unfortunate loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder — and they all made sure to celebrate in style.

The cameras of TMZ Sports caught up with some of the biggest names that graced the party, which was held at The Fleur Room in West Hollywood. James’ Lakers teammates showed up to show their support, which included Lonnie Walker IV, Patrick Beverley, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and even newcomer Rui Hachimura, to name a few. Even Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was spotted in the building.

Savannah was one proud wife as she delivered a heartwarming speech to congratulate her husband. LeBron spoke briefly as well as he showed his appreciation to everyone who was in attendance:

"I'd like to have a great time, all the time especially a lot more when the cameras are not on… Love y'all, f*ck y'all & where my gifts at?" LeBron's 🗣 before 38,388 points 🎂 (via @Banks)pic.twitter.com/lkIn6yN7K3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 8, 2023

Not everyone made it to the party, though. The biggest stars were in attendance during the event itself in Crypto.com Arena as they watched LeBron break the all-time record. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was there to witness James break his own long-standing record, with the likes of Magic Johnson and Dwyane Wade also present. There was no shortage of celebrities sitting courtside as well. Jay-Z, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Usher, Bad Bunny, Denzel Washington, and Woody Harrelson were just some of the A-listers that made sure they would witness history unfold first-hand.

The stars came out to see LeBron James and he made sure he would deliver.