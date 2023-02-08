LeBron James’ mom Gloria shared a heartfelt message to her son after he became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Tuesday night. After scoring his 36th point of the night, and 38,388th of his career, the 38-year-old passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the latter’s record, on a fadeaway jumper in the waning moments of the third quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gloria James praised her son’s on-court accomplishments, but also spoke beautifully about the impact the “Just a kid from Akron” has made off the court in his hometown.

“I wrote this letter to you to express how very very proud I am of you. When I think back to the beginning, you always knew you’d find a way to make a difference,” Gloria James said.

“Somehow and someway, you give back to the community that gave us so much, and now as you reach this incredible milestone, becoming the NBA’s leading scorer of all time, it’s the points you scored off the court that I’m most proud of.”

Hey Kid… 😉😊 When I think back to the beginning… you always knew you’d find a way to make a difference. It’s incredible how far you’ve come, and to think how far you still can go. Congratulations, @KingJames. We love you. 💚👑 #ScoringKingpic.twitter.com/WIuJ6qGXNX — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) February 8, 2023

“From a bike-a-thon to a school to transitional housing, long-term housing, a health centre, and a job training and community centre, to a life-changing movement, you’re empowering our kids and families in Akron, and communities everywhere to reach their dreams,” Gloria continued.

“The best part of it all, you’re still going. There are still more points to be scored. And lives to be changed. And there’s no ceiling for you and your work. From the LeBron James family foundation, your kids and your community, we are all so very proud to be alongside you on this journey. It’s incredible how far you’ve come, and to think how far you still can go. Congratulations.”

It was a beautiful message from Gloria to her son, and really highlighted the work Lakers’ superstar LeBron James has done for the game of basketball in the place where he grew up.