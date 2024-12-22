LeBron James had more important things to do than conduct his postgame interview on Saturday night. After the Los Angeles Lakers' 103-99 win over the Sacramento Kings, reporters struggled to get James' attention in the locker room as he instead turned his focus to the Ohio State-Tennessee College Football Playoff game.

James, a known Ohio State fan, apologized for his distraction while clapping along to the game. When asked about his minutes in the game, James cheered as Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson found the end zone.

The touchdown James watched with reporters was the Buckeyes' third of the game, opening a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. After Henderson's score, James leaned back to inform teammate and Tennessee alum Dalton Knecht of the score. Ohio State would go on to win the game 42-17 and advance to the second round of the College Football Playoffs.

After beating Tennessee, Ohio State will advance to face Oregon in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. The game will be a rematch of their Week 7 meeting that the Ducks won by a single point. Oregon has not played since beating Penn State in the Big 10 Championship Game on Dec. 7.

Lakers' LeBron James' Ohio State fandom

While his support for professional teams often shifts, James has been loyal to Ohio State for his entire life. Born and raised in Akron, Ohio, James has always been a fan. He has gone on the record to say that had he attended college instead of declaring for the 2003 NBA Draft, he would have been a Buckeye.

In return, Ohio State has consistently accepted James into its community. The NBA's all-time leading scorer is a frequent VIP guest at football games and is considered one of the school's most iconic supporters.

Now living in Los Angeles, James does not attend Ohio State games as frequently as he previously did. ‘The King' saw the most Buckeye games when he lived in Cleveland during his two separate stints with the Cavaliers.

However, James still owns a property in Ohio, which he regularly visits in the offseason. Unfortunately, the NBA offseason coincides with the college football offseason, preventing him from actively supporting his favorite college team during that time.