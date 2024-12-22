The Los Angeles Lakers were able to beat the Sacramento Kings again, but it probably shouldn't have come down to an offensive rebound. With the Lakers already up two points with 12 seconds left, Anthony Davis went to the free-throw line and missed both. On the second miss, the Kings were not able to secure the rebound, and Rui Hachimura tipped the ball out, giving the Lakers a chance at more free throws and sealing the win.

After the game, Davis shared that his wife had some things to say about his missed free throws.

“I definitely appreciate Rui with the tip-out,” Davis said. “My wife even called me and said ‘Rui saved you.' That made me feel worse than I actually did. Whose side is you on?”

This isn't the first time that Davis has missed free throws late in the game, and luckily this one still ended up being a win. On the good side, the Lakers are now on a three-game winning streak and are playing some good basketball during this stretch.

Lakers defeat Kings second game in a row

The Lakers have now won three games in a row after beating the Kings twice in three days. The team has found out over the course of these past few games that their defense has been the key, and they continue to play at a high level on that side of the ball.

James was dominant in the second game against the Kings, finishing with 32 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. After missing a week of action, James looks rejuvenated and is helping the Lakers get these wins after going through a mini-slump. The Lakers have a few tough games coming up, but if they continue to keep playing like this, there's no doubt that they'll be able to keep stacking wins.