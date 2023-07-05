LeBron James officially became a billionaire in 2022, and if people call you the King, you just have to live like one, right?

It's no surprise that James can buy any piece of real estate in the world. He's bought five different mansions and currently owns three of them. We'll get to his three remaining mansions below, but in case you were curious, James had a 12,000-square-foot mansion in Miami during his days with the Heat but has since sold it for $13.4 million in 2015. He also sold his 9,440-square-foot home in Brentwood for $19.6 million.

1. Mansion in Summit County, Ohio

The moment LeBron James heard he was staying in his hometown; he went house hunting immediately. However, with his rookie contract, he had to be a bit picky.

After examining his options, James spent $2.1 million mansion and built a 30,000-square-foot mansion on his Bath Township property. Aside from the six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, James' estate has amenities you'd most likely only find in a mall. It has a recording studio, a two-lane bowling alley, a casino, a theater, a sports bar, an aquarium, and a barbershop.

If that's not impressive enough, that's just what it looks on the inside. Today, the mansion is worth $9.2 million.

Photo courtesy of: Cavsnation.com

2. Mansion in Brentwood, California

As crazy as it sounds, LeBron James once had two mansions in the same neighborhood. Acquired in 2017, this mansion is a lot more spacious compared to the one he sold back in 2021. The 15,846-square-foot home for which James spent $23 million is furnished with an elevator, a home theater, and a custom kitchen. Furthermore, the estate has eight bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, a gym, a spa, a steam room, a theater room, a wine cellar, and an onyx bar. Outside, you'll also find a pool with an outdoor kitchen equipped with a grill for whenever James has friends and teammates over.

Photos courtesy of: Architectural Digest

3. Mansion in Beverly Hills

James' most expensive castle just so happens to be the smallest one too. Before James had his $37 million mansion in Beverly Hills demolished for renovations, the 13,000 square foot estate came with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms while giving off a more vintage vibe since it was built back in the 1930s. Similar to his other properties, it has a swimming pool and multiple guest rooms. This mansion set itself apart by having its very own tennis court.

Photos courtesy of: Forbes.com

