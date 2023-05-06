Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bronny James won’t be going far when he attends college. James, a four-star recruit and the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time NBA champion LeBron James, has committed to USC Basketball, per Jeff Goodman on Twitter.

Bronny James announced the major recruiting decision on his Instagram account, with a picture of him in the USC basketball locker room and the words, “Fight on, committed.”

James, who took unofficial visits to Duke and Ohio State, received offers from the Buckeyes and the Memphis Tigers.

The Oregon Ducks were also a finalist in the recruiting sweepstakes for James.

Bronny James spent the lasty four seasons at Sierra Canyon High School, where he has jumped from scoring 4.1 points per game to over 14 points a night.

Just as James’ scoring production rose, so did his stock in the recruiting landscape.

247 Sports has James listed as a top-50 recruit in the 2023 class.

It’s another huge move for USC basketball, which already boasts leading scorer Boogie Ellis and 5-star point guard Isaiah Collier.

The Trojans, who have made the NCAA Tournament in three straight seasons, appear to be a program on the rise.

Not only is it a huge development for USC basketball, but a big one for the James family as well.

LeBron has let it be known that he would like to play with his son.

Now, he’ll get a front row seat to watch- and further aid in- his son’s development on the court.

And Bronny James, already a projected top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA draft in some circles, will get to keep improving on a talented USC team.