The Lakers may not have Soctty Pippen Jr. on their roster anymore, but LeBron James is certainly still paying attention.

Last season, the Los Angeles Lakers had Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, on their roster. They had signed him to a two-way contract and he spent most of the season playing for their G League affiliate the South Bay Lakers. They didn't re-sign him this offseason and no other NBA team picked him up. He's been playing for South Bay as a regular roster player and while he may no longer be a Laker, his old teammate LeBron James is definitely keeping tabs on his play.

Yeah Scotty!!! Flat out hooper! Let’s Go Young Boi!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/Rp8hFhNZX7 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 26, 2023

As Scotty Pippen Jr. is a regular roster player for the Lakers G League team, he is technically a free agent and any NBA team can sign him. LeBron James is certainly aware of his play this year. It's possible that when NBA teams can begin signing players to 1o-day contracts in January, that Pippen will be one of the call-ups.

Pippen has suited up in six games so far for the South Bay Lakers as the G League is in their Showcase Cup phase. He's been the team's starting point guard and he's averaging 16.7 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 47.4 percent shooting from the field, 31.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 87.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Pippen appeared in six games for the Lakers last year as a rookie in the NBA. He averaged 2.3 points and 0.3 assists in those games and he shot 33.3 percent from the three point line.