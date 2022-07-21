Scotty Pippen Jr. has won the approval of the leader of the Los Angeles Lakers, with LeBron James giving his thumbs up on the play of the second-generation pro following Pippen's excellent play in the 2022 NBA Summer League.

In five games in the Summer League for the Lakers, Pippen put up averages of 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks. He did not shoot efficiently from the field, though, making just 35.6 percent of his field-goal attempts and 22.2 percent from behind the arc. Still, that did not stop LeBron James from heaping praises on the former Vanderbilt Commodores star.

After three years with the Commodores, Scotty Pippen Jr. declared for the 2022 NBA Draft but went unselected. Nevertheless, he found his way into the Lakers' system, eventually signing a two-way deal with the team, which means he could play part-time for the Purple and Gold and the organization's affiliate in the G League the South Bay Lakers.

The son of Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, Scotty will have plenty of work ahead of him to prove that he deserves a guaranteed contract in the NBA. At just 21 years old, Pippen can definitely use his father as an inspiration. The senior Pippen did not play in the NCAA during his college days, and instead spent his pre-NBA days in NAIA, starring for Central Arkansas.