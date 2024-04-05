Bronny James recently made the decision to declare for the NBA Draft while also entering the transfer portal for college basketball. he's casting a wide net to weigh his options and it appears Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, approves his son's choices.
Shortly after Bronny made the announcement, LeBron James took to social media to share his support. He simply used several emojis to express his feelings toward Bronny's decision.
LeBron James' reaction to Bronny's NBA Draft decision 👀 pic.twitter.com/VfN9s6mFev
— Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) April 5, 2024
The Lakers star has been vocal about what the family will do to support Bronny. From the sounds of it, no matter what his decision is the James family is going to support him. After having a rocky season with the USC Trojans, you'd think Bronny James would want to stay in college for at least one more season.
However, he could turn out to have a relatively decent evaluation during the NBA Draft process. The 2024 class is deemed to be on the weaker side, which could play out in Bronny's favor. But as of now it seems more likely he'll be playing for a different program through the transfer portal.
Meanwhile, the Lakers' star is just simply supporting his son and being a good father. There's no need to rush Bronny to the NBA. Especially considering he still needs time to develop as a player. During his time at USC, James has averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
LeBron James' future outlook with Lakers
It's no secret that LeBron James is nearing the end of his career. Although he still looks like one of the best players in the league, he's already hinted at the idea of retiring from the NBA. Many believe he wants to play a season with Bronny James for one season before calling it a career. But only time will tell what will happen.
As for the Lakers, they're currently fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have mainly carried this team throughout most of the regular season. Hopefully, they can turn on the jets in the postseason and give fans something to cheer for.
LeBron James has a player option this coming offseason. So, there's a chance the Lakers have to find his replacement sooner, rather than later. If James decides to stay in LA, then he wouldn't hit free agency until 2025. With that said, all eyes will be on James moving forward, as it's not entirely clear when he plans to retire.