When will LeBron James be retiring? This is a question that comes up time and time again pertaining to the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, yet there is still no clear answer. As LeBron's NBA career comes to an end, Bronny James' may just begin in the summer after the son of the future Hall of Famer declared for the 2024 NBA Draft on Friday.
LeBron has made it clear over the last few seasons that he wants to play with Bronny in the NBA before he retires. Well, the 20-time All-Star could get this opportunity in the offseason should Bronny keep his name in the draft instead of withdrawing and either returning to USC or transferring elsewhere.
Bronny remaining in the NBA Draft and attempting to play with his father seems like something that is too good to be true. Then again, perhaps this is something that the James family has been planning for years. With LeBron being vocal about the end of his career coming and now his son declaring for the draft, NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce thinks this is more than just a mere coincidence and may just tie into LeBron's grand plan for a farewell tour.
“Bronny is most likely gonna get a free agent pickup if he doesn't get drafted. Possibly the Lakers pick him up in free agency. This is his [LeBron's] opportunity to play with his son and ride into the sunset; I truly believe it,” Pierce said on Fox Sports' Undisputed with Skip Bayless on Friday. “I think Bron meant what he said, he's seeing how the year is going, he’s gonna let it play out. I don't have much time left, Bronny goes in, gets picked up as a free agent or a draft pick [and] saw my son.
“Let this be his farewell tour and ride into the sunset. I truly believe that.”
Whereas Bronny could be drafted anywhere if he does pursue his NBA dream this summer, LeBron does have some control over where he ends up. James owns a $51.4 million player option that he will need to make a decision on ahead of free agency. There is certainly a possibility that LeBron opts out to become a free agent and pursue an opportunity to play with his son, especially since he has made it clear that no decision will be made on his future with the Lakers until the offseason.
LeBron James breaks silence on NBA future
LeBron James has had an illustrious NBA career. At this point, there is truly nothing else for him to achieve other than possibly adding to his championship total. One of the only things LeBron wants to still do is play with his son. That is why there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding James' future in the league past this season with the Lakers.
Recently, LeBron was asked about what his future in the NBA is looking like, and he gave reporters a very cryptic response, claiming that the end of the road is rapidly approaching.
“Not very long. I’m on the other side, obviously, of the heel,” James said after scoring 40 points in the Lakers' 116-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. “I’m not going to play for another 21 years, that’s for damn sure. But not very long. I don’t know when that door will close as far as when I retire, but I don’t have much time left.”
What the future holds for LeBron could realistically be influenced by how the Lakers finish the 2023-24 season. Currently 44-33, the Lakers are expected to have to earn their playoff spot via the Western Conference play-in tournament this year. Los Angeles has won eight of its last nine games.
Whether or not LeBron will actually team up with Bronny is yet to be seen, especially since his son may still return to college. More clarity on what Bronny will decide, along with LeBron's contract situation, will be provided during the NBA offseason.