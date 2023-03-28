A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Insane athleticism runs in the family of LeBron James. That was on full display Monday night when The King’s son, Bronny James, put on a show during the McDonald’s All American Powerade Jamfest.

Bronny James did not waste much time wowing the crowd in attendance, as he broke out a reverse two-handed throwdown off the bounce for his first dunk of the night. However, not all judges were impressed enough to give him a perfect score.

Bronny James is SHOWING OUT in the McDonald’s All-American Dunk Contest 🤯pic.twitter.com/Xf3St3NqHK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 28, 2023

LeBron James shared his thoughts on Bronny’s dunk, saying “It’s cool. Should have been 10s across the board! For sure. Hahaha.”

Of course, every dad, just like LeBron James, would give his kid a 10 on any dunk. In any case, Bronny’s slam looked clean with a crispy execution. He probably should have been given a 10 across the board there, but slam dunk contest judges have their own personal criteria. You just don’t know exactly what would make them raise that “10” card.

When it was all said and done, the slam dunk contest was topped by Duke Blue Devils commit Sean Stewart.

Stewart’s father, Michael Stewart, played briefly alongside LeBron James back in the 2003-04 NBA season when both were still with the Cleveland Cavaliers. That season, Stewart played only eight games for the Cavs, while James was already leading Cleveland with 20.9 points per game.

Although he lost the contest, that’s not the last time we are going to see Bronny James display his athleticism and incredible vertical game. He could also use a little bit more tutoring from LeBron James, who, even at his age, can still get up.