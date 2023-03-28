Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t believe his eyes after watching his eldest, Bronny James, jump over Bryce James at the McDonald’s All-American dunk contest.

After a great windmill dunk in his first showcase in the competition, Bronny tried to take it up a notch by jumping over his younger brother before dunking. It took Bronny multiple times, but he was eventually able to complete it.

Sure enough the result is amazing.

BRONNY DUNKS IT OVER BRYCE 🔥pic.twitter.com/67czTgUAAu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 28, 2023

Of course LeBron James was left in awe by the dunk, so much so that he quickly took to Instagram to share how amazed he is. He described the slam as “insane” while giving a shoutout to his two kids.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

It’s certainly another proud dad moment for James He has been supportive of his kids in their basketball careers, and he never shied away from hyping them up and guiding the two as they follow in his footsteps.

In fact on Monday, ahead of the McDonald’s All-American Game on Tuesday, James also sent a rather heartwarming message for Bronny. LeBron noted that he is “extremely proud” of his eldest kid before reminding him that his work is not done yet. The Lakers star, nonetheless, ensured his son that he’ll be alongside him as he takes the next step in his journey.

Sure enough, we can’t help but get excited to see LeBron and Bronny in the NBA together … or maybe playing against each other.