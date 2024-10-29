Other than his triple-double against the Sacramento Kings in the Los Angeles Lakers' third game of the season, LeBron James has not looked like his dominant self. That was apparent on Monday night when the Lakers registered their first loss of the season, as LeBron had only 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting in the 109-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. While age may finally be catching up to the ageless one, it appears as if James has been feeling under the weather as of late.

After their loss to the Suns, James told reporters in his postgame media availability that he hasn't been feeling well, which could very well have a direct impact on his play.

“I've been better. You hearing my voice?” James said in response to being asked how he was feeling, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

The 39-year-old revealed that he hasn't been feeling 100 percent since Friday, the day before he dropped a 32-point triple-double on the Kings. Whether or not James was fatigued or not is unknown, but he did not look like himself against the Suns in Phoenix on Monday night.

Aside from his poor shooting performance, LeBron was at risk of losing his insane streak of scoring at least 10 points. As the game sank under two minutes, James pulled up from three-point range with just seven points and two made shots to his made. He hit his 24-foot jumper from beyond the arc to get to 10 points on the game, extending his double-digit scoring streak to 1,226 games in a row.

The last time LeBron failed to score 10 or more points was in 2007. Although he came dangerously close to seeing this monumental streak end, James had a little magic up his sleeve to get it done with the game on the line. At the same time, this was one of James' worst regular season performances ever, as his 21.4 shooting percentage from the floor was his worst in the last 17 years.

As for how he feels and potentially being sick, LeBron didn't give any indication that he is going to miss time. While anything is possible and he could wind up seeing his minutes drop slightly, it seems like James will be ready for his favorite game of the season on Wednesday night when the Lakers hit the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, his home franchise.

LeBron always makes a huge deal about playing in Cleveland and against his former club, which is why it is hard to imagine him missing this game, especially with Bronny now playing by his side.

“It's always tough playing these first East Coast games on the road trip,” James said of facing Cleveland. “We know what they been able to do over the last couple of years, and like they picked it up from last year to get better and better. There is also a new coaching staff as well, but they're playing good ball.

“These East Coast games are usually physical. We'll just see what we got.”