The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their first defeat of the 2024-2025 NBA season on Monday. In a game of massive swings, the Phoenix Suns escaped with a 109-105 win at home against the Lakers. In the loss, Lakers superstar LeBron James had a very tough game.

In fact, James finished with the worst shooting percentage in a regular season game since 2007, according to ESPN. James finished 3-for-14 for 11 points. Of course, the all-time legend still chipped in with eight assists and five rebounds.

James was coming off a fantastic performance in a win over the Sacramento Kings. He finished that outing with 32 points on 12-for-22 shooting. He also added 14 rebounds, 10 assists, and four triples.

The Lakers actually jumped out to a nine-point lead after one quarter. The Suns answered and took a two-point lead into halftime. Los Angeles took back the momentum and outscored Phoenix by nine once again, holding a seven-point lead going into the fourth.

But Devin Booker opened the final stanza on fire. Kevin Durant then scored eight of his 30 points in less than two minutes late to seize the game as the Suns improved to 3-1.

Despite James' struggles and the Lakers' first loss, the season looks promising.

Lakers, LeBron James primed for one last deep run

LeBron James is undeniably the greatest player at his age the game of basketball has ever seen. He will turn 40 soon. The GOAT debate between James and Michael Jordan will rage on for decades. But no one can deny that the Lakers superstar is currently doing things basketball fans have never witnessed.

But after another sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in last season's playoffs, the Lakers were not truly considered title contenders entering the season.

Most believed James was sticking around to solely play with his son, Bronny. The Lakers drafted Bronny in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. The duo then made history, becoming the first father-son duo to play in the same game. But do not be fooled by this talking point.

James wants to win another ring and go out on top. The Lakers might just have a team that can make that happen.

Anthony Davis has begun the season like a man on a mission. After all of the talk of AD's constant injuries, Davis played a career-high 76 games last season. He put up monster numbers and is back at it again during his age-31 season.

The emergence of Rui Hachimura and the signing of Gabe Vincent provide depth where there previously wasn't any.

Monday's no-show from James is obviously an outlier. Expect him to bounce back Wednesday at Cleveland. But James and this team have one goal in mind, and that is winning another ring.

Were that to happen, it may just be a mic drop moment for James' GOAT case.