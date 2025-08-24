Tommy Fleetwood has won the Tour Championship, securing the FedEx Cup title and his first PGA Tour win. Some shaky putts in the middle of the round had his fans worried about another collapse. But, learning from similar missteps in Memphis and Connecticut, Fleetwood pulled it together. He beat Patrick Cantlay and a surging Scottie Scheffler to secure the title.

TOMMY FLEETWOOD IS A PGA TOUR CHAMPION! He finally gets his breakthrough win and a FedEx Cup Championship. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/CUib5hMVvv — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) August 24, 2025

Fleetwood made a birdie on the 13th hole to open up a three-shot lead over Cantlay. That was moments after both Scheffler and Keegan Bradley deposited tee shots on the 15th hole into the pond. Fleetwood found that pond on Saturday and stepped up to the tee leading by three. His five-iron flew way over the green, and he made a bogey, but it was not in the water.

Fleetwood made consecutive pars on 16 and 17 to enter the final hole with a three-shot lead. Patrick Cantlay missed a birdie putt on 17 that could have changed things. But he held the contenders off for all 18 holes on Sunday, finally securing a win. Fleetwood is the first player to secure his first PGA Tour win at the Tour Championship since 2003.

This was the first time the Tour Championship also decided the FedEx Cup winner without starting strokes. The first iterations of the event featured two winners: a weekly winner and a season-long champion. Then, they staggered the starts, with the top FedEx Cup points earner starting at ten-under par, for a few years. This year, everyone started at even par, and the winner after 72 holes won the season-long title.

Fleetwood picked a great time for his first PGA Tour win. Even though he had seven wins on the DP World Tour, American soil had evaded him. Close calls this season broke the hearts of fans over and over, but he finally came through in the Tour Championship.

Fleetwood will head back to Europe to play on the DP World Tour before the Ryder Cup in September. He will put his 7-3-2 Ryder Cup record on the line at Bethpage Black for Team Europe on September 27.