By Michael Corvo · 2 min read

LeBron James is on the verge of surpassing Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, yet his remaining goals as a professional basketball player remain the same: compete for championships, and share the court with his son, Bronny.

LeBron has oft-stated his desire to team up with Bronny, a star senior at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles who will be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024-25. In his latest interview with ESPN, LeBron, once again, invoked one of his favorite athletes, Ken Griffey Jr., who memorably with his father, Ken Griffey Sr., with the Seattle Mariners. (The Griffeys famously hit back-to-back home runs in 1990, and one can presume LeBron has envisioned connecting on an alley-oop with his eldest son.)

In the ESPN interview that aired after the Lakers’ 130-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday — the team’s fourth win in a row, and LeBron’s third straight dominant effort since his 38th birthday (he missed one game) — LeBron restated his intention to hoop with Bronny at a level with slightly higher stakes than their Brentwood driveway.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny.”

LeBron clarified that, at the very least, he hopes to compete with or against Bronny.

“Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. I don’t mean like (guarding one another all game) — because he’s a point guard and I’m, at this point now, I’m playing center or whatever the team needs from me. But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.”

“I ask him what are his aspirations, and he says he wants to play in the NBA,” James said about Bronny. “So, if he wants do to it, he’s got to put in the work. I’m here already, so, I’m just waiting on him.”

LeBron is under contract for the Lakers for two more seasons, though conveniently has a player option for 2024-24.

Here’s what Bronny did on Friday, btw, while his dad posted 25/10/7 on the Hawks:

BRONNY WENT BETWEEN THE LEGS 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/dg7mSErcvD — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 7, 2023

(Meanwhile, LeBron’s younger son, Bryce, is already catching lobs.)

Bronny is currently ranked 34th on the ESPN 100. The Lakers, at 18-21, are 12th in the Western Conference standings.