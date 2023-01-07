By Michael Corvo · 3 min read

According to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, he still prioritizes competing for NBA championships.

The conventional wisdom — shared by many folks in NBA circles — has always been that LeBron opted to sign with the Lakers for life reasons above all else. Yes, the Lakers have a glorious history of raising banners and LeBron did help raise one in 2020. But, the storied franchise has performed below expectations in four of his five seasons in town, and media members close to LeBron have typically posited that the four-time champ ultimately chose the Lakers to enjoy the personal and business merits that come with life in Los Angeles.

In recent weeks, however, LeBron — who was blatantly down on the Lakers roster last season and mum on the 2022-23 iteration throughout training camp — has re-emphasized his commitment to rings in his twilight years.

Not coincidentally, he’s ramping up the pressure as trade season gets underway.

Following a loss to the Miami Heat on Dec. 26, two days shy of his 38th birthday, LeBron used the podium to affirm his intentions on winning…now.

“I think about how much longer I’m going to play the game. I think about that I don’t want to finish my career playing at this level from a team aspect. I’ll still be able to compete for championships because I know what I can still bring to any ball club with the right pieces.”

“I’m a winner and I want to win. And I want to win and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championships. That’s always been my passion. … And I know it takes steps to get there. But once you get there and know how to get there, playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA. It’s not in my DNA anymore.”

Since those remarks, he’s rattled off a 47-point game, a 43-point game, and a 25/10/7 — each in Lakers wins. Following their easy triumph over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday — and as he inches closer to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record — ESPN aired an interview with LeBron, who reiterated the notion that losing was not in his “DNA.”

“I want to win. (Losing is) not sitting well with me. I don’t like having accomplishments, and it don’t feel right, when it comes in a losing effort. … So as we sit here right now as a franchise and as a team that’s below .500 — we’ve been playing some good basketball as of late — but we want to and I want to win at the highest level. Breaking records or setting records or passing greats in a losing effort has never been a DNA of mine.”

Los Angeles is suddenly 18-21, in the throes of the playoff picture. They’re 6-5 since Anthony Davis went down with a foot injury, largely — but not exclusively — thanks to LeBron.

We’ll see if, and how, the front office responds.