LeBron James may not be the same player he was back in his heyday with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. But he’s still a damn great player even as Father Time attempts to take him down with every passing moment. Having turned 38 today, James quickly proved that age, indeed, is just a number, after he put up 47 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-121 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Surely enough, some of the most prominent personalities in the NBA, aside from Kevin Durant, marveled at such a ridiculous performance from someone in his 20th season in the NBA.

Included in the players who gave James his much-deserved flowers are some of the most beloved Lakers in history such as Magic Johnson, Pau Gasol, and even James Worthy, who gushed over The King during the Lakers broadcast’s post-game show.

Johnson, of course, had his signature “I’ll narrate whatever happened in a straightforward manner” tweet up and ready in no time. But he was feeling friskier than usual, as he added several emojis.

Meanwhile, Gasol gave props to James for leading the Lakers to a much-needed victory, on his birthday no less.

In addition, Big Game James Worthy just expressed into words (and actions) everything everyone has been thinking about LeBron James following his dominant performance.

Not to be outdone, others such as Donovan Mitchell, Jeremy Lin, and Kendrick Perkins also paid their respects to a man who can comfortably and justifiably sit on a throne befitting of only the greatest to ever touch a basketball.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James joins only Michael Jordan in putting up these numbers

David Yapkowitz ·

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Lakers, birthday

Lakers star LeBron James’ absurd 47-10-9 birthday performance draws ‘masterful’ reaction from Kevin Durant

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, Atlanta Hawks

Lakers star LeBron James fuels GOAT talks with insane 47-point game on 38th birthday

Angelo Guinhawa ·

With LeBron James in the twilight of his career, they know better than to take for this 47/10/9 performance for granted. Who knows how many more of these games James has in him? (The answer is probably many more, given how difficult James has made it to doubt him.)