By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, unquestionably, is one of the greatest basketball players ever to set foot on planet Earth. He might be getting up there in age, having turned 38 years old today, but his greatness remains almost unparalleled. And Kevin Durant, not too bad a player in his own right, couldn’t help but be in awe after James’ masterclass of a birthday performance in the Lakers’ 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

After LeBron James dropped 47 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists, Kevin Durant expressed his amazement at the ageless superstar’s performance on his official Twitter account.

“Masterful 47 I just watched, Lebron James. Masterful…GGz,” Durant wrote.

With how well James was shooting the ball on the night, it was indeed “GGz” for the Hawks. Not only was The King pulling up with utmost confidence from beyond the arc, he was also deep in his bag with an array of ridiculously difficult shots. The Hawks may have kept the game close, but there was just an air of invincibility around the Lakers following this kind of performance from LeBron.

Thus, it’s no surprise that Kevin Durant, ever the true hooper, has a special appreciation for LeBron James’ monster birthday performance. After all, Durant has seen James’ greatness firsthand for the past 15 years, and it’s not as if the Lakers star is slowing down anytime soon. James still looks like the killer he was maybe five, 10, or maybe even 15 years ago.

Alas, with the Lakers still being 15-21 following their much-needed Friday night win, they will have to give James help soon to maximize the remaining elite years of the GOAT candidate’s career.