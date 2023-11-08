The Los Angeles Lakers may be getting some reinforcement on the injury front for their game against the Rockets.

The Los Angeles Lakers have stumbled out of the gates somewhat in 2023-24, with their most recent loss occurring against the Miami Heat on Monday night. The Heat game was a back-and-forth affair all night; however, ultimately the Lakers' look at the buzzer was no good and the team's record dropped to 3-4.

Now, however, the Lakers have gotten an intriguing update regarding some injured players who have missed time as of late.

For the Lakers' upcoming road game against the Houston Rockets, forward Rui Hachimura is now listed as probable, while forward Anthony Davis and center Jaxson Hayes are both listed as questionable, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Anthony Davis's lower body was injured during Monday's contest against the Heat, and although he initially stayed in the game, he was ultimately unable to finish out the evening. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura has missed time so far this season with a concussion, and getting him back in the lineup would help Los Angeles a lot, especially if Davis is unable to go.

The Rockets may not figure to be the toughest of opponents; however, the team did just get finished polishing off the Sacramento Kings (albeit without De'Aaron Fox) in two consecutive games, and the Rockets do boast a considerable amount more talent than they did last season.

If Anthony Davis is unable to go and Hachimura is, it figures that Hachimura might slide into the starting lineup at the four position, but of course, a lot is still yet to be sorted out at this point. The Lakers and Rockets are slated to tip off at 8:00 PM ET from Houston.