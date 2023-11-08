Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was supportive of Cam Reddish after he missed a potential game winner against the Miami Heat.

On Monday night, LeBron James and the Lakers dropped to a disappointing 3-4 on the 2023-24 NBA season with a narrow road loss at the hands of the Miami Heat. The Lakers had a chance to win the game at the buzzer when James found newly signed wing Cam Reddish in the corner for a three; however, Reddish's shot clanked off the back iron, and Miami held on for the victory.

After the game, Lakers guard Austin Reaves revealed what James told Reddish in the postgame locker room following the miss.

“As soon as [LeBron] walked into the locker room, he went to Cam and said, ‘Nah, that's a good shot. Situation happens like that again, we're gonna give it right back to you and knock it down,'” said Reaves, per Lakers Daily. “That's major, happened to me in the past with Bron.”

LeBron James has often found himself the subject of criticism for passing the ball on final possessions even when it is quite obviously the correct play to make, as was the case on Monday night. James' unwillingness to conform to inefficient hero ball in game-deciding moments has largely been the basis of arguments made for Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant being better than him all time, with the great irony being that James still has more postseason game-winning buzzer beaters than both of those players.

In any case, the Lakers have not come out of the gates as strong as they would have hoped in 2023-24, but they will have a chance to get back to .500 on the season on November 8 when they travel to play the Houston Rockets.