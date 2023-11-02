Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson shared his fondest memory of legendary Indiana basketball head coach Bob Knight.

The sports world mourned the passing of legendary Indiana basketball head coach Bob Knight on Wednesday. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson shared his fondest memory of Bob Knight on his official X account shortly afterward.

“Rest in peace to Hall of Fame basketball coach Bobby Knight! I remember when he came to recruit me at Everett High School right after they went 32-0 and won the National Championship in 1976,” Magic Johnson tweeted.

“All 1200 students skipped class that day because they wanted to catch a glimpse of the legendary Coach Knight. A true champion! Cookie and I are praying for the entire Knight family and all of his loved ones,” Johnson concluded.

Magic Johnson suited up for Jud Heathcote's Michigan State basketball program in the late 1970s. Johnson played against Bob Knight's teams that included guys like Randy Wittman, Landon Turner, Glen Grunwald, and current Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson.

Bob Knight passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday. He enjoyed a tremendous 29-year career at Indiana basketball. With Knight calling the shots, they won national titles in men's basketball in 1976, 1981, and 1987. The undefeated 1976 squad included players such as Scott May, Kent Benson, Bobby Wilkerson, and Quinn Buckner.

On the other hand, sophomore guard Isiah Thomas led Indiana basketball to its fourth national title in 1981. Bob Knight earned his final national title against Syracuse on a last-second jumper from Keith Smart in the 1987 National Championship Game. He also coached other well-known players from Indiana such as Calbert Cheaney, Alan Henderson, and AJ Guyton.

Bob Knight also helped Team USA win the gold medal in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. That team included Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing, Chris Mullin, and Sam Perkins. Magic Johnson earned his third championship ring with the Lakers a few months after Team USA won the gold medal.

Thank you, Bob Knight.