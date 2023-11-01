The NBA, NCAAB, and sports world paid tribute to legendary Indiana basketball head coach Bob Knight after he passed away on Wednesday.

Legendary Indiana basketball head coach Bob Knight passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday. The NBA, NCAAB, and sports world paid tribute to the one of the greatest head coaches in college basketball history.

Legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight has passed away at the age of 83. Rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/89tkmfoU4c — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 1, 2023

Bob Knight was everything you thought he was. Brilliant and demanding, cantankerous and huge of heart, irreverent and very funny. He was also inarguably on the short list of greatest coaches in the history of American sports. Rest in peace, Coach. You will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/ig2L7tkBPr — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) November 1, 2023

So sorry to learn of the passing of Bob Knight who was so good in his prime teaching how to play the game.Always loved talking hoops with him over the https://t.co/HEyBP2IlxZ heart goes out to Karen the love of his life & his family & friends .@ESPN App https://t.co/qAXMCWliJc — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 1, 2023

"You're the best, Bobby!" ❤️ We remember the late Bob Knight with his return to Assembly Hall, and all he meant to Indiana and the basketball world. pic.twitter.com/VFa3JUU0kO — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 1, 2023

Coach Bob Knight passes away at 83. https://t.co/8pDKjgcufD — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 1, 2023

"The key is not the will to win, everybody has that. It is the will to prepare to win that is important." RIP to coaching legend Bob Knight 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/f8Nph9qgTX — Prep Hoops 🏀 (@PrepHoops) November 1, 2023

Bob Knight’s career: As a player:

• NCAA champion (1960) As a coach:

• 3x NCAA champion

• 5x Final Four appearances

• 11x Big Ten regular season champion

• 2x Henry Iba Award Winner

• Naismith College COTY (1987)

• 3x AP COTY

• Clair Bee COTY (2002)

• 8x Big Ten… pic.twitter.com/JWo8fEAexB — CBB Content (@CBBcontent) November 1, 2023

Bob Knight, the legendary basketball coach who won three NCAA championships at IU, has died at the age of 83. https://t.co/kLc4VjC4Ba — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) November 1, 2023

Bob Knight played for Ohio State basketball during his college days. His teammates were Boston Celtics legend John “Hondo” Havlicek and New York Knicks icon Jerry Lucas. Knight was part of Ohio State's team that won the 1960 NCAA Championship Game.

Bob Knight started his legendary college basketball coaching career at Army in 1963. One of his proteges was future Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Indiana basketball hired Bob Knight in 1971. He remained with the program for the next 29 years.

Knight led Indiana basketball to three national titles, 11 Big Ten championships, and five Final Four appearances. Knight also won three AP Coach of the Year awards and eight Big Ten Coach of the Year awards.

Knight coached the likes of Kent Benson, Quinn Buckner, Isiah Thomas, Ray Tolbert, Calbert Cheaney, and Alan Henderson during his time at Indiana basketball. Bob Knight's 661 career wins at Indiana basketball are a program record. He also led Team USA to the gold medal in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Knight left Indiana basketball in 2000 following the controversy with player Neil Reed three years earlier. He went on to coach Texas Tech basketball until the 2007 NCAA season.

Bob Knight was hospitalized due to undisclosed reasons this past April. He had several health issues since returning to Bloomington, IN several years ago.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Bob Knight and his family during this difficult time.