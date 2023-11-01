Legendary Indiana basketball head coach Bob Knight passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday. The NBA, NCAAB, and sports world paid tribute to the one of the greatest head coaches in college basketball history.

Bob Knight played for Ohio State basketball during his college days. His teammates were Boston Celtics legend John “Hondo” Havlicek and New York Knicks icon Jerry Lucas. Knight was part of Ohio State's team that won the 1960 NCAA Championship Game.

Bob Knight started his legendary college basketball coaching career at Army in 1963. One of his proteges was future Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Indiana basketball hired Bob Knight in 1971. He remained with the program for the next 29 years.

Knight led Indiana basketball to three national titles, 11 Big Ten championships, and five Final Four appearances. Knight also won three AP Coach of the Year awards and eight Big Ten Coach of the Year awards.

Knight coached the likes of Kent Benson, Quinn Buckner, Isiah Thomas, Ray Tolbert, Calbert Cheaney, and Alan Henderson during his time at Indiana basketball. Bob Knight's 661 career wins at Indiana basketball are a program record. He also led Team USA to the gold medal in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Knight left Indiana basketball in 2000 following the controversy with player Neil Reed three years earlier. He went on to coach Texas Tech basketball until the 2007 NCAA season.

Bob Knight was hospitalized due to undisclosed reasons this past April. He had several health issues since returning to Bloomington, IN several years ago.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Bob Knight and his family during this difficult time.

 