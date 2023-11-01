Legendary college basketball coach and Indiana icon Bob Knight passes away at the age of 83 after a historical coaching run.

The Indiana Hoosiers have a rich tradition of playing winning college basketball. One of the drivers for the success of the program was Bob Knight. Knight helped the Hoosiers to multiple national titles, Big 10 Conference Championships, and a plethora of other accomplishments. Now, the basketball world reflects on and cherishes his influence after Knight Legacy announced the coach's passing on November 1st, 2023.

Bob Knight leaves an invaluable legacy after 83 years

The 83-year-old was one of the most influential figures in basketball history. Knight started his coaching campaign at Indiana in 1971. After two years, he helped the team reach the Final Four. What followed was one of the most decorative runs in college basketball.

In 1976, the Hoosiers went undefeated and won a national championship. Then, Knight led the team to another title in 1981 when future NBA point guard and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas was on the team. Indiana won again in 1987 after beating Syracuse on a last-second shot.

Throughout his time at IU, Knight helped the Hoosiers win 11 Big 10 Conference Championships. Furthermore, the all-around basketball coach led Michael Jordan and the US. National team to a gold medal in 1984.

By the time his historical coaching career was over, Knight would be the only coach to win the NCAA, the NIT, the Olympic Gold, and the Pan-Am Gold, per Indiana University Honors & Awards.

Bob Knight's contributions to basketball are invaluable and will be cherished and celebrated for a long time. The countless athletes, coaches, and viewers he impacted will forever be appreciative of his winning spirit.

The basketball world sends condolences to the Knight family as the legendary coach is remembered for his incredible legacy.