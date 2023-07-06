Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss recently came out with her Top 5 list of most important players in franchise history. She picked Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Phil Jackson. There was (at least) one glaring absentee from the list — a guy who goes by the name of Shaquille O'Neal.

Shaq himself caught wind of the savagery from Jeanie and the Hall of Fame center and three-time Lakers champ, among other things, could not help but react to her former employer treating him as the odd man out. O'Neal took to Instagram to air his grievance:

To be fair, Shaq wasn't really mad about it. He even posted a photo of his “shocked” face upon learning about Buss' list. I guess it's all well and good for Shaq. After all, those are indeed five of the most influential figures in Lakers franchise history. Jeanie would have gotten this same reaction from someone else whichever way she went with her list.

Then again, some folks might argue that the most questionable member of Jeanie's quintet is Phil Jackson. Technically, he isn't a player. Although, the list did say “most important Lakers,” and you have to say that Phil Jackson played an undeniably integral role in LA's five championships. Also, he had a long-term relationship with Jeanie Buss that evolved into this ex-couple nearly tying the knot before ultimately breaking up. There's that too.