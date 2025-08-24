The Miami Dolphins are currently preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, having wrapped up their preseason slate on Saturday with a 14-6 win vs their Florida neighbors, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Injuries have become an increasing concern for the Dolphins over the last couple of years, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffering multiple concussions that at one point threatened his future football career.

Another injury scare that the Dolphins have been navigating recently is a strain from linebacker Jaelan Phillips; however, Phillips himself recently gave a positive update on the setback during a recent media availability.

“Jaelan Phillips says he was dealing with a little oblique strain recently but feels really good and really strong recently,” reported Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post on X, formerly Twitter.

Phillips is a former first round pick of the Dolphins back in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has unfortunately suffered season-ending injuries during each of the last two seasons, including a knee injury in 2024, but is hoping to stay healthy for Miami this season.

Can the Dolphins compete?

Article Continues Below

As previously mentioned, the main area of injury concern around the Dolphins regards quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who may be one more concussion away from being medically forced to retire from the NFL.

However, the Dolphins also have had injury concerns on other parts of their roster, as their best two receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both recently missed practice during training camp. Thankfully, neither ailment turned out to be anything long term.

Overall, Miami is looking to resurrect some of the magic it displayed to open up the 2023 season, when it broke numerous franchise and NFL records thanks to its offensive prowess.

Things have gone downhill quickly for the Dolphins in the two years since then, as Miami was escorted out of the Wild Card round by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 and missed the playoffs altogether in 2024.

In any case, the Dolphins will open up their 2025 regular season slate with a road game against the Indianapolis Colts on September 7 in Indianapolis. That game is slated to get underway at 1:00 PM ET.