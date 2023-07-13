The Los Angeles Lakers had a strong NBA free agency period this offseason. For the most part, they opted to run it back with a few key free agent additions. They re-signed Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura while adding impact players in Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Jaxon Hayes. But in order for the Lakers to continue to build on their Western Conference Finals appearance last season, they're going to look to internal development as well. One of those players they'll hope can take another step forward is second-year wing Max Christie. Max Christie has been one of the Lakers top NBA Summer League standouts and he revealed via Jovan Buha of The Athletic that he wants to finish out summer league strong.

"I just want to play as hard as I can and make the best impression that I can… I can’t say that I think I’m a (Lakers) rotation player after a few games because it’s Summer League. I still have a lot to prove.” —Max Christie (@jovanbuha, https://t.co/DKLgfSKIrq) pic.twitter.com/uNzmT3Jmor — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 12, 2023

Through the first two games of the Las Vegas NBA Summer League, Max Christie averaged 16.5 points per game on 42.9 percent shooting from the field and 57.1 percent shooting from the three-point line. He also averaged 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Christie was not a regular in the Lakers rotation last season and he spent most of his game action with their G League affiliate the South Bay Lakers.

Christie did see playing time though in 47 games including three starts during the regular season. He averaged 3.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists with splits of 41.5 percent shooting from the field, 41.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. If he continues his upward trajectory and can carry over his summer league performance to the regular season, he could be another gem found by the Lakers scouting department.