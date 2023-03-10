The Los Angeles Lakers were hit with some brutal injury news on the Mo Bamba front on Thursday. After exiting Sunday’s win over the Golden State Warriors due to a sprained left ankle, the new Lakers recruit ended up missing Tuesday’s victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. It was revealed on Thursday that Bamba had suffered a high-ankle sprain and will now need to be re-evaluated in four weeks’ time.

Mo Bamba has played in just seven games since his mid-season move to Hollywood. This injury is now likely to keep him out for the rest of the regular season, and potentially into the playoffs, if the Lakers manage to get there. The 24-year-old center is by no means a star, but fans obviously aren’t delighted by these developments. Lakers Twitter was up in arms cursing their luck on the Bamba front:

jesus christ man — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 9, 2023

Can’t catch a break — Depressed Laker Fan (@legoatjames06) March 9, 2023

Who is the trainer for the lakers man? They gotta go! — RB (@rb89rb) March 9, 2023

The Lakers health management needs an audit — Q_e_w (@Q_e_w) March 9, 2023

For some fans, this Bamba injury means that a spot on the rotation should open up. A handful of Lakers supporters have now turned to controversial big man DeMarcus Cousins as a possible short-term replacement:

With no Mo Bamba for the rest of the season, the Lakers should bring back a familiar face. BRING DEMARCUS COUSINS TO LA! pic.twitter.com/uaq5AEqAnJ — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) March 9, 2023

Demarcus Cousins YOU ARE A LAYKUH https://t.co/Ydf7PjqMFL — Lakers Supply 🇺🇦🌻 (@LakersSupply) March 9, 2023

Demarcus cousins doesn’t look bad rn — lalforever (@justanaccount8) March 9, 2023

OK it’s time Lakers need to sign boogie cousins. I really feel like he’ll make an impact. — Terry (@TerryChimaobi) March 9, 2023

In case you forgot, DeMarcus Cousins actually signed with the Lakers back in 2019. Sadly, he suffered a major injury before even making his debut for LA. The team ended up waving him seven months later without having been able to play a single minute for the purple & gold.

At the moment, Cousins is still a free agent, and some fans believe that he should get a shot at redemption for the Lakers. Should Rob Pelinka make that call?