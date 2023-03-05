The Los Angeles Lakers were already dealing with a serious injury to LeBron James. Now, Mo Bamba has become the latest victim of the Lakers’ injury woes.

Bamba suffered a left ankle sprain against the Warriors, via Kendra Andrews of ESPN. He remains out for the remainder of the contest.

At halftime, Los Angeles led the Warriors 55-54. To that point, Bamba had just two minutes and recorded two offensive rebounds.

The Lakers acquired Mo Bamba from the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline for Patrick Beverly and a second-round pick. Since he was acquired by Los Angeles, Bamba has appeared in just six games, starting one. He has averaged 5.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

While his sample size is small, Bamba is fourth on the Lakers in rebounds behind just James, Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt. Bamba has been used in a backup role and filled in when other players have been injured. Now injured him, Bamba’s absence should open up minutes for Vanderbilt and/or bench player Wenyen Gabriel.

As Los Angeles chases a playoff berth, they have been hit hard with injuries. Alongside James and Bamba, the Lakers are also missing guard D’Angelo Russell. If LA wants to make the postseason, they’ll need their stars to hopefully recover from their injuries sooner rather than later.

Bamba was brought to Los Angeles as another strong presence in the paint. He hasn’t played much, but has been cleaning up the boards when given the opportunity. Now, the Lakers will wait to see just how severe Bamba’s injury is and when he can return to the court.