Los Angeles Lakers center Mo Bamba will miss at least four weeks with a high left ankle sprain, the team announced on Thursday. The Lakers will re-evaluate Bamba at the end of that timetable.

The seven-footer landed awkwardly on his ankle in the first half of the Lakers’ victory over the Golden State Warriors on March 5. He was ruled out at halftime and missed the team’s triumph over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Bamba has appeared in seven games for Los Angeles since being acquired from the Orlando Magic for Patrick Beverley at the trade deadline. Bamba and Wenyen Gabriel have shared backup center duties, though Gabriel will assume full responsibility for the time being. Bamba has a double-double and two double-digit scoring games with the Lakers and has shot 5-of-15 from three-point range.

Los Angeles has an open roster spot if they want to look to the buyout market for depth behind Anthony Davis. Free agents who were off an NBA roster before March 1 are playoff-eligible.

A four-week timeline puts Bamba on track to be assessed a few days before the end of the regular season. Of course, “re-evaluated” typically doesn’t mean “return date.”

Los Angeles has been plagued by ankle issues all season. LeBron James has dealt with lingering foot/ankle soreness and will be out for at least two more weeks. D’Angelo Russell has missed the past six games with a sprained ankle, though he’s expected to return on Friday vs. the Toronto Raptors.

The surging Lakers (32-34) are 1.5 games out of the No. 8 seed with 14 contests remaining.