New Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Koloko is expected to have a healthy season this year after a career-threatening blood clot issue. Koloko spoke with TMZ and shared his excitement about the upcoming season, and is hoping that everything works out for him.

“I feel amazing,” Koloko said. “My doctors gave me the green light but now we're just waiting on the NBA. We're pretty optimistic. Hopefully, everything goes well.”

When asked if he had a message for Lakers fans, Koloko kept it simple, and it's obvious he wants to win.

“I'm just gonna come in ready,” Koloko said. “Be ready to do whatever it takes to have the team win and that's the goal — win.

Christian Koloko ready to help Lakers this season

Christian Koloko was selected with the No. 33 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors. Last season, he appeared in 58 games, averaging 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, and he also spent time in the G-League. The Raptors waived Koloko in January in part of the Pascal Siakam trade to the Indiana Pacers, due to dealing with blood clots. There were several teams interested in Koloko, but he had to be referred to the NBA's Fitness-to-Play-Panel, according to Shams Charania.

“That essentially means that he's unable to play or practice in the NBA until he's cleared. There's been no shortage of suitors, of teams interested in Koloko, calling his camp ever since he was waived yesterday by the Raptors to make space for that Pascal Siakam trade,” Charania said. “I'm told that the reason he has this career-threatening issue is a blood clot situation, a source close to him told me.”

Now, Koloko is with the Lakers and is looking to add depth to a frontcourt that already has Anthony Davis, Christian Wood, and Jaxson Hayes.