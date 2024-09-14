The Los Angeles Lakers made a much-needed signing on Saturday. After they lost Christian Wood due to knee surgery, they regained their depth by signing former Toronto Raptors big man Christian Koloko, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Koloko finds himself in a nice situation for him. The former Arizona big man averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 block per game in the 2022-23 season. He started in 19 of 58 games for the Raptors that campaign, although foul trouble was an issue (2.2 fouls within 13.8 minutes) for him. Still, there was a lot of promise during his time in Toronto.

In 2023-24, he missed the entire season due to an abnormal issue. Koloko suffered a blood clot, which meant he couldn't participate in any basketball activities. Not to mention, it was a near life-or-death issue. The NBA's Fitness to Play Panel was the one who determined that Koloko couldn't touch the court until the issue was resolved.

How did Koloko go from the Raptors to the Lakers?

In July, there was a breakthrough with Christian Koloko’s clot issue. His agent (Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports) said that doctors found the issue and he had corrective surgery, according to NBC Sports. Andrews said Koloko is off blood thinners, which is a key to his return to play. Even during the summer, there was a video that surfaced of him working out in fives against NBA talent.

The Lakers have Jaxson Hayes at their backup center spot. Regardless of the depth of the position, the injury to Wood opens up a lane for Koloko to play. Especially with playing behind Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis, the former Arizona big man can learn so much. Also, LeBron James can teach the young center some valuable lessons as he makes an impact on a Lakers team.

His collegiate days are important to remember, as Koloko's junior year was the best of his career. He averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and a Pac-1- high 2.8 blocks per game. Koloko also shot .735% on free throws with almost four attempts a game. The physicality, defense, and raw talent shined when translating over to the NBA. Despite missing a season, the Lakers have themselves a possible defensive anchor, ready to swat away shots.

The Lakers will need all the help they can get before the NBA season begins. A stacked Western Conference makes the journey to the NBA playoffs difficult for the 17-time champions.