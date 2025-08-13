The Los Angeles Lakers have made it clear they plan to build their future around Luka Doncic. But the organization’s ambitions may stretch even further. According to Lakers insider Dan Woike, the possibility of pairing Doncic with another generational talent such as Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic has been discussed. However, the odds of a trade are slim.

Woike cautioned that any pursuit of Antetokounmpo or Jokic would require unusual circumstances. Both players would likely need to signal a strong desire to join the Lakers to suppress interest from the rest of the league. Even then, Los Angeles’ current trade assets may not be enough to compete with other offers.

For now, both stars are under contract with their current teams. They are also expected to remain there for the 2025-26 season. Antetokounmpo has a player option for 2027 and has recently expressed openness to leaving the Milwaukee Bucks following another early playoff exit. Jokic’s timeline is similar, with the Denver Nuggets star potentially becoming a free agent in 2027 if he does not sign an extension.

Luka Doncic has shifted the Lakers' trajectory

The Lakers’ recent blockbuster acquisition of Doncic has shifted the franchise’s trajectory. LeBron James is entering the final year of his deal and holding a no-trade clause. So, Los Angeles is preparing for a future where Doncic is the centerpiece. That includes exploring options to add another elite talent alongside him.

The connection between Doncic and Jokic is well known. The two are close friends who have openly discussed playing together someday. Antetokounmpo’s rare combination of size, skill, and defensive versatility would also make him an ideal complement to Doncic in Los Angeles’ long-term plans.

Woike does not see a trade for either player as realistic in the immediate future. But the Lakers are positioning themselves to have significant cap flexibility in the coming years. Should either Antetokounmpo or Jokic test free agency in 2027, Los Angeles could be among the most appealing destinations.

For a franchise built on star power, the vision of Doncic alongside another MVP-caliber player would keep the Lakers in championship contention for years. Hopefully, it's a star like Antetokounmpo or Jokic alongside him.