The Los Angeles Lakers have made it clear they plan to build their future around Luka Doncic. But the organization’s ambitions may stretch even further. According to Lakers insider Dan Woike, the possibility of pairing Doncic with another generational talent such as Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic has been discussed. However, the odds of a trade are slim.

Woike cautioned that any pursuit of Antetokounmpo or Jokic would require unusual circumstances. Both players would likely need to signal a strong desire to join the Lakers to suppress interest from the rest of the league. Even then, Los Angeles’ current trade assets may not be enough to compete with other offers.

For now, both stars are under contract with their current teams. They are also expected to remain there for the 2025-26 season. Antetokounmpo has a player option for 2027 and has recently expressed openness to leaving the Milwaukee Bucks following another early playoff exit. Jokic’s timeline is similar, with the Denver Nuggets star potentially becoming a free agent in 2027 if he does not sign an extension.

Luka Doncic has shifted the Lakers' trajectory

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) works in the post against Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) during the first half at Ball Arena.
Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

The Lakers’ recent blockbuster acquisition of Doncic has shifted the franchise’s trajectory. LeBron James is entering the final year of his deal and holding a no-trade clause. So, Los Angeles is preparing for a future where Doncic is the centerpiece. That includes exploring options to add another elite talent alongside him.

The connection between Doncic and Jokic is well known. The two are close friends who have openly discussed playing together someday. Antetokounmpo’s rare combination of size, skill, and defensive versatility would also make him an ideal complement to Doncic in Los Angeles’ long-term plans.

Woike does not see a trade for either player as realistic in the immediate future. But the Lakers are positioning themselves to have significant cap flexibility in the coming years. Should either Antetokounmpo or Jokic test free agency in 2027, Los Angeles could be among the most appealing destinations.

For a franchise built on star power, the vision of Doncic alongside another MVP-caliber player would keep the Lakers in championship contention for years. Hopefully, it's a star like Antetokounmpo or Jokic alongside him.

More Los Angeles Lakers News
Lakers Luka Doncic (77) is interviewed by ESPN LA radio following a press conference announcing the signing of a 3-year, $165 million contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center
Lakers guard Luka Doncic’s Slovenia coach in wait-and-see mode after body transformationJosue Pavon ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dribbles the ball next to forward LeBron James (23) against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter at the Golden 1 Center.
Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis post identical cryptic message on social mediaZachary Howell ·
Los Angeles Lakers star Luca Doncic, who saw the Backstreet Boys at the Sphere.
NBA scout predicts Lakers’ Luka Doncic will win MVP to get ‘fat-shaming’ revenge on MavericksCaleb Nixon ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring a basket against the New York Knicks during overtime at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers hire fired Mavericks trainer with close Luka Doncic tiesJulian Ojeda ·
Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) warms up before a game against theOrlando Magic at Moda Center.
Lakers rumors: Rival exec reveals lack of trade activityRishav Bhat ·
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) talk before the game at Chase Center.
Lakers’ LeBron James reacts to Stephen Curry’s awesome Olympic throwbackPaolo Mariano ·