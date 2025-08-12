During their time on the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were very close. Even after Davis moved on as a part of the Luka Doncic trade, he and James remain good friends. Even though he is on the Dallas Mavericks now, Davis showed that he is still learning lessons from his former teammate. Both All-Stars posted the same message on their social media pages.

James and Davis put up a pensive post on their Instagram pages, sparking a lot of intrigue from fans.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis just posted the same quote on their IG stories 👀 (via @KingJames, @AntDavis23) pic.twitter.com/44UoPpKPJD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 12, 2025

“Becoming the best version of yourself comes with a lot of goodbyes,” the post read.

The posts created a lot of fanfare when they went up. Fans wonder what the meaning behind it is and why both players posted it at the same time. At surface level, it looks like James and Davis are ready to move on with the next chapter of their careers. They spent five and a half seasons with one another in Los Angeles, winning a title in 2020.

James has been active on Instagram throughout the offseason, but his latest post sparked a lot of intrigue. It looks like both All-Stars are excited to kick of the 2025-26 NBA season. James' new running mate, Doncic, signed his contract extension that keeps in with the Lakers. James might not be there by the end of the extension, but Los Angeles has a chance to win now.

On the other side of the post, Davis enters the season as the face of his new team. He gets to play alongside Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks' No. 1 selection in the NBA Draft. Kyrie Irving won't be on the court for the first half of the season with injury. However, many expect that Dallas will be dangerous when they are fully healthy.

After a tumultuous second half of the season for each of them, James and Davis are ready to move on. Each of them enter the season under immense pressure to perform next season. However, the former Lakers' duo have put their past behind them and are excited to get to work on the 2025-26 season.