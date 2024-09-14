The Los Angeles Lakers signed Christian Koloko, a seven-foot center and rim protector, who was forced out of the league because of a blood clot issue. After being waived by the Toronto Raptors on January 17, he was placed on the NBA's Fitness-to-Play panel, a group of doctors reviewing medical records to determine whether a player is healthy enough to play. Koloko is eligible to sign; however, he has not yet been cleared to play by the fitness panel, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. In response to the Lakers signing him, Koloko took to social media to praise the good news.

“God’s timing is always the best 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Koloko missed all of the 2023-24 NBA season after he suffered from a life-threatening blood clot. Earlier this summer, doctors were able to perform a corrective surgery according to Koloko's agent, Calvin Andrews.

“(Koloko) had a major breakthrough with his blood clot issue. They found the issue, and he had corrective surgery.”

The Lakers needed a big man after losing Christian Wood to knee surgery. Koloko figures to play lots of minutes behind Anthony Davis.

Projecting the 2024-25 Lakers with Koloko alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Although Koloko is more of a developmental player at just 24 years old, he's a defensive big with incredible length. An added frontcourt player gives them more flexibility as Jarred Vanderbilt is still dealing with a foot injury from earlier this year.

The biggest change to the franchise was the hiring of J.J. Redick. After a 47-35 record, good for just seventh in the Western Conference, the Lakers were quickly bounced from the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets in five games. Another long defensive big to take on the likes of Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Victor Wembanyama and others adds another wrinkle to the Lakers' arsenal.

Koloko was a dominant presence in college. The 2022 First-team All-Pac-12 player was also the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, the Pac-12 Most Improve Player and named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team. He averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.

Although still very young, the Lakers have added another piece to shore up a middling defense in 2023-24. Los Angeles allowed 117.4 points per game, eighth-worst and allowed 37.6% from 3-pt range, tied for sixth-worst. They also allowed 51.3 points in the paint per game, 10th-worst. Koloko should be able to help those numbers across the board.

The Lakers' regular season begins on Tuesday, October 22, in a home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.