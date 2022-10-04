Patrick Beverley following in Draymond Green’s footsteps with latest move

Los Angeles Lakers’ guard Patrick Beverley is following in Draymond Green’s footsteps and starting a podcast. He made the announcement on Twitter and joked that it was because he couldn’t say no to the money.

NBA Central shared a video of Patrick Beverley’s podcast trailer on Twitter.

Pat Bev is getting his own podcast pic.twitter.com/bDCOejdVeW — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 4, 2022

“My name is Patrick Beverley and I play for the Los Angeles Lakers,” he says in the trailer. “With this podcast I think we are going to have a lot of viewers who are like, ‘okay, cool, he’s pretty different.'”

Patrick Beverley’s podcast projects to be entertaining and controversial. He has made a number of appearances on sports shows and was never shy about sharing his brutally honest opinions. Pat Bev is known for being one of the most outspoken and opinionated players in the league. He’s the kind of teammate you love but an opponent you can’t stand.

NBA players joining the media has been a new trend as of late. Draymond Green famously has his own podcast and even is a member of the NBA on TNT crew.

For Patrick Beverley, he will need to be careful about what he says on his podcast. He is sure to cause no shortage of debates which is fine, but he also does not want to be a distraction for the Lakers during the 2022-2023 season.

The Lakers are looking to bounce back following their disappointing 2021-2022 campaign. Beverley won’t make or break the team, but he will be valuable role player alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.