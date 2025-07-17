The Southeastern Conference will attract millions of college football fans twice during August. One thanks to a new Netflix special premiering Aug. 5 spotlighting the SEC and its communities. The other when Aug. 30 arrives featuring the likes of Texas, LSU, Alabama, etc.

The Super conference annually fuels the intrigue for every CFB season. It's the SEC who helps set the tone for the national stage on the gridiron. But this conference likely will have teams hungry to end this sudden streak.

The SEC hasn't produced a national champion in the last two seasons. The Big Ten holds that claim thanks to Michigan and Ohio State — leaving some fans wondering if that conference will become the superior one. The Buckeyes enter as defending champs, while Oregon and Penn State will aim to topple OSU in that part of the nation.

Garrett Nussmeier of LSU disagrees with anyone who believes another conference is better than the SEC, though. The prized returning quarterback still called the SEC “the toughest conference in all of football” at SEC Media Days.

Four teams rise as early threats to end the Big Ten's grip on the national title trophy. While a fifth could finally breakthrough and crash the College Football Playoff party. Here's the way-too-early SEC power rankings, leading off with the heavy favorite to stand atop the CFB world on Jan. 19, 2026 in Miami.

1. Texas

The Longhorns boast few weaknesses across the board. Crazy part is, Texas already looks like it'll be better behind center. Arch Manning ignites the hype train for a long-awaited national championship run.

He gets high-profile college football transfer portal addition Emmett Mosley V from Stanford to throw to. Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore add additional weaponry for Manning. Then there's a loaded defense featuring six returners plus Quintrevion Wisner in the backfield. Texas will fire up the Forty Acres by knocking off the reigning champs in Columbus on Aug. 30.

2. LSU

Brian Kelly is feeling the heat in Baton Rouge and it's not the southern humidity outside his home. The head coach should be aware that underachieving results will force LSU to look elsewhere for a head coach.

Kelly, however, has one of his best rosters assembled since taking the Tigers HC spot. Nussmeier will garner Heisman Trophy hype. But he gained a big weapon in Oklahoma transfer Nic Anderson. The former Sooner represents the nation's best portal class. It's more than SEC championship or bust in the Bayou. It's natty or bust too.

3. Georgia

Brace yourself for Texas-Georgia surfacing as the next major SEC rivalry. Both slugged it out for the top of the conference and are loaded again.

Georgia and Texas are already trying to one-up each other on the college football recruiting trail. The 2025 Bulldogs will rely on newcomers Zachariah Branch (USC) and Noah Thomas (Texas A&M) to boost a wide receiving unit that underachieved last season. This is one of the younger rosters yet for head coach Kirby Smart. But the incoming quarterback Gunner Stockton is no novice to leading the Bulldogs — having done it late in the season over an injured Carson Beck.

4. Alabama

Kalen DeBoer now knows what Tuscaloosa expects. Some fans fell back on overly criticizing him after going 9-4 post Nick Saban. But the patience will immediately wear out if ‘Bama misses another SEC title game/CFP bid.

Ryan Williams looks prime to breakout with more experience in DeBoer's system. Germie Bernard forms a stout WR duo with him. But as many as seven starters solidify the defense. Meanwhile, Ty Simpson is the favorite to win QB1 duties for the Tide.

5. Florida

Billy Napier received a strong vote of confidence from Florida to lead the Gators moving forward. He gets a potential first rounder and Heisman candidate in D.J. Lagway to direct his team.

Lagway earns well-seasoned protection too — with four of five offensive line starters back in Gainesville. The defense redeemed themselves greatly after allowing 49 against Texas. Florida is fueling renewed optimism after ending on a four-game winning streak.

6. South Carolina

Lagway and Nussmeier aren't the only surefire potential first rounders in the SEC. LaNorris Sellers is commanding his own day one of the draft hype. Plus Heisman chatter as well.

Sellers, however, may need to carry the Gamecocks with new playmakers at his disposal and a younger defense. But like Florida, South Carolina ended the season red-hot winning six of its last seven.

7. Texas A&M

Mike Elko overachieved in his College Station debut, going 8-5 overall. The home of the 12th Man will expect higher results. Especially looking at the offense.

As many as seven starters return to the SEC's top scoring offense including Marcel Reed behind center. But North Carolina State transfer K.C. Concepcion and ex-Mississippi State WR Mario Craver can add new fireworks near Houston. A&M still has three tough road games at Notre Dame, LSU then the finale against Texas.

8. Ole Miss

The Rebels have put together three double-digit winning campaigns under Lane Kiffin. All in the shadow of the other SEC heavyweights.

But he must replace Jaxson Dart at QB while also turning to a younger offense. Kiffin will need to rely on his portal additions too. Fortunately the schedule is favorable with Georgia as the toughest road contest. But LSU and Florida comes to Oxford.

9. Tennessee

Josh Heupel is an offensive whiz. But he must turn to the opposite side of the ball with seven familiar faces representing that side. Including three secondary returnees. Ricky Gibson III and Jermod McCoy bring NFL potential to Knoxville.

The Volunteers must rely on defense, regardless of who replaces Nico Iamaleava. Dylan Sampson is one more massive loss too.

10. Oklahoma

Pivoting back to coaches on the hot seat. Brent Venables is one in Norman following a 6-7 mark. Then losing starting quarterback Jackson Arnold to an SEC rival in Auburn didn't help Venables either.

However, John Mateer brings a much-needed dual-threat presence behind center. Having his Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle in place is additionally huge. Venables' area of expertise returns R Mason Thomas at edge following a nine-sack campaign with 12.5 tackles for a loss. The Sooners still must start 5-0 out of the gate before the Red River Showdown with Texas.

11. Missouri

The Tigers claim one of the SEC's more favorable schedules. All the 2024 CFP teams aren't on the gauntlet. Plus Alabama pulls into Faurot Field this fall.

Mizzou returns seven defensive starters to the nation's 17th ranked unit. Big 12 Freshman of the Year Josiah Trotter coming over from West Virginia boosts the defense further. A younger offense must step up immediately, though, with Penn State transfer Beau Pribula leading this unit. Yet prized 2022 four-star signing Sam Horn is pushing to claim starting QB too.

12. Auburn

Hugh Freeze is feeling turbulence under his coaching seat too. He hasn't recaptured his past success at Ole Miss and Liberty. Auburn enters '25 with four straight sub .500 marks.

Arnold, again, gains a fresh start and walks into a historically QB friendly offense. Wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. can reignite this offense too via his departure from Georgia Tech. Freeze can quell his critics by beating Baylor on Aug. 29.

13. Vanderbilt

Fans of the Commadores must be loving the confidence behind center. Diego Pavia isn't shy about sharing his exuberance for the 2025 Vandy roster. Even envisioning a national championship. The school hasn't been more excited for a QB since a young Jay Cutler. Pavia hands Vandy its best chance of winning on the field off his fiery play.

The Commadores will be loaded on defense featuring a deep back eight (Vandy runs a base three-man front line). LSU even goes to them. But Vandy must survive road trips in Tuscaloosa and Austin to cement any title hope.

14. Arkansas

Taylen Green took his lumps during his SEC debut. But the former Mountain West Conference champion QB from Boise State ultimately settled and flashed at Fayetteville. He gets another year of this scheme and should be more decisive.

His go-to wideouts are too-be-determined, however. Head coach Sam Pittman is dealing with roster attrition as well. Pittman earned another season following some big wins though — notably the upset of Tennessee.

15. Mississippi State

Expectations aren't high in Starksville. But the veteran representation is there to convince an improvement from the 2-10 disaster.

Second-year head coach Jeff Lebby returns seven offensive starters and five on defense. Quarterback Blake Shapen is healthier plus has Luke Work, Jacoby Jackson and Albert Reese IV back in the trenches. Georgia and Texas even head to Davis Wade Stadium. But the loaded '25 schedule doesn't promise a return to a bowl game.

16. Kentucky

Lexington ascends as one last SEC city with a head coaching position to monitor. Mark Stoops took a step back with fielding a 4-8 result. UK hasn't surpassed more than seven regular season wins since 2021.

Stoops is struggling to adjust to the portal/NIL era. He now must rely on a former SEC QB in Zach Calzada, who's 25 this fall. His massive $40 million buyout makes it hard for Kentucky to move on, especially if he delivers a bowl appearance. But Wildcat fans will demand new leadership if there's a repeat of '24.