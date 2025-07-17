The Boston Bruins missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025 in rather surprising fashion. Many expected Boston to be a playoff contender, and potentially a contender for the Cup itself. However, they struggled out of the gate, leading to the firing of Jim Montgomery as head coach. In the end, the coaching change was not enough to bring Boston to the postseason.

The Bruins needed to make some changes this offseason. And when NHL Free Agency rolled around, they made some intriguing moves to say the least. Boston was quite active, signing four players who could find a role at the NHL level in 2025-26. It gives the Bruins some added depth as they navigate a potentially difficult 2025-26 campaign.

Did the Bruins do enough to make themselves playoff contenders again? Or are they staring down the barrel of a complete rebuild in 2025-26? Let's take a look at what they did in NHL Free Agency and hand out grades for every notable signing.

Bruins trade for Viktor Arvidsson

Though not a signing, Boston did make a significant addition before NHL Free Agency began on July 1. The Bruins traded for forward Viktor Arvidsson in a deal with the two-time reigning Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers. Boston sent a draft pick to Edmonton in return.

Arvidsson has shown the ability to be an effective middle-six scorer in his career. However, he has struggled with injury in the past. And in 2024-25, he simply didn't fit with the Oilers. As a result, Edmonton moved off his cap hit for this upcoming season.

For the Bruins, it's a low-risk chance on a potential middle-six goal scorer. Arvidsson is on a one-year contract, meaning Boston doesn't have to worry much beyond the 2025-26 campaign. The Bruins do well to improve their middle-six depth here.

GRADE: B

Boston pays up for Tanner Jeannot

The Bruins made perhaps the most polarizing signing of the day on July 1. Boston signed forward Tanner Jeannot to a five-year, $17 million contract. On fit alone, Jeannot makes a ton of sense for Boston, especially when it comes down to play style.

The Bruins pride themselves on a hard fitting, fearless style of play. Jeannot is one of the hardest hitting forwards in the game. He routinely records 200+ hits in a season, and has even recorded 300+ hits in a single year. He makes the Bruins much harder to play against through his physicality alone.

However, Jeannot offers little else on the ice. He's not a great offensive presence, and he's nothing special in the defensive end. He can chip in a goal here and there. And to call him a liability defensively would be a reach. In saying this, he doesn't offer a ton of value on either end of the ice when he's not hitting, forechecking, or backchecking.

Again, based solely on fit, this makes a ton of sense. However, the contract is quite steep for what Jeannot offers. The Bruins got an identity player, but paid well above market value to bring him to Beantown.

GRADE: C

B's add more forward depth

Boston finished their NHL Free Agency activity by signing a few depth forwards. Mikey Eyssimont, Sean Kuraly, and Matej Blumel agreed to terms with the Bruins. All three forwards figure to contend for spots on the NHL roster this fall.

Kuraly is no stranger to the Bruins organization. He spent the first five years of his career in Boston before joining his hometown Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021. He provides valuable center depth in the bottom six, while Eyssimont and Blumel give the Bruins options on the wings.

The Bruins aren't getting any needle movers here. But they do get quality depth pieces who could chip in with some important offense. Overall, these are fine signings for the team to make in NHL Free Agency.

GRADE: B-

Overall grade and final thoughts

The Bruins receive an average grade for their work in 2025 NHL Free Agency. The Bruins did well signing depth pieces, and the trade for Arvidsson should work well for them in the short term. Signing Jeannot isn't the worst decision, either, on its own.

However, context matters. Boston did not significantly improve its roster this offseason. And the major decision they did make — giving Jeannot term — is quite confounding. Boston may be better now than they were before NHL Free Agency. In saying this, they needed to do more. And they needed to avoid handing out deals that can easily backfire, such as the contract given to Jeannot this summer.

Boston Bruins free agency grade: C