The Los Angeles Lakers reserved March 7th to honor franchise royalty in Pau Gasol. The six-time All-Star will have his number 16 jersey retired at halftime of their contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Fans are bound to get an emotional halftime speech alongside a heartfelt highlight reel with some of Pau Gasol’s best moments with the team. But it’s not all the fans are going home with. The crowd will receive a Gasol jersey as well.

All fans will get these Pau Gasol jerseys tonight, as his number gets retired by the Lakers #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/Se8bSes4B3 — Timothy Parker (@TimothyParkertv) March 8, 2023

You couldn’t ask for a more fitting piece of memorabilia for a jersey retirement ceremony.

Pau Gasol played seven seasons for the purple and gold, making the All-Star Game three times and helping win two championship banners during that span. He provided the secondary star that Kobe Bryant needed during the second half of his Lakers career. Gasol’s arrival is arguably what kept the Mamba from leaving the team after several rocky seasons saw rumblings of trade rumors. Instead, his tenure became the most memorable Lakers eras from the past two decades.

Gasol played 18 long seasons in the NBA, suiting up for five different franchises. He also had immense success on the international stage with Team Spain with three podium finishes in the Olympics and a 2006 gold medal during the 2006 FIBA World Cup.

Gasol is a surefire Hall-of-Famer who goes down as one of the greatest European players to ever play the sport as well as a legend with the Lakers franchise that will be honored for years to come.