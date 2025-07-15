The Chicago Sky will play their final game before the All-Star break without their two leading scorers. Both Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins will miss the contest with leg injuries.

The Sky released their injury report on Tuesday, the day before they close the first half of the season against the Atlanta Dream. Atkins exited Chicago's last game against the Minnesota Lynx with an injury, but as of this writing, the Sky have not provided further details regarding Reese's injury.

For the second year in a row, Reese is a member of the WNBA All-Star team. Her status for this weekend's festivities is unclear.

It's unfortunate timing for Reese, who is playing the best basketball of her professional career. She has posted nine consecutive double-doubles and is shooting 50 percent from the field in that time. Last time out against Minnesota, her 22 points made her the fifth-fastest player in Sky history to reach the 750-career point milestone.

Despite the injury, it has been a big week for Reese. Not only is she slated to take centerstage in Indianapolis for the All-Star game, she was also named the cover athlete for the WNBA edition of NBA 2K26. She celebrated the occasion by wearing a shirt with her cover on it before the Sky faced the Lynx on Saturday.

As for Atkins, she suffered her injury in the first half of the Sky's second game against the Lynx in three days. She went to the locker room and did not return to the bench for the second half. Reese surpassed Atkins that game for the team's scoring lead, but she is still posting 13.9 per game on 35 percent three-point shooting and 86 percent shooting from the line.

At just 7-14, the Sky face an uphill battle to get into the WNBA Playoffs for the first time since 2023. Any extended absence from Atkins or Reese would make it almost impossible.