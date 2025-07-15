As much as he's stood out defensively during the NBA Summer League, San Antonio Spurs first round lottery pick Carter Bryant has struggled offensively. His head coach during summer competition, Mike Noyes, also serves as the franchise's director of player development.

“With our roster, we hope he competes for playing time,” Noyes said. “He brings a lot to the table and it's not just on the defensive end.”

Given Noyes' standing within the organization, it stands to reason he means the San Antonio roster as opposed to his squad now or the Austin Spurs, where several of the summer players will land.

For many years, the franchise sent their draft picks to their minor league affiliate during those rookie years. That protocol has changed recently. Their highest selections in each of the previous three years have spent their first campaigns with the big club. There's expectation that 2025 second overall pick Dylan Harper will follow the footsteps of Jeremy Sochan and Rookie of the Year winners Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.

Even before the Silver and Black's Summer League competition began in the California Classic, Bryant's status posed a bit of a question mark. Regarded as more athletic than skilled, relatively speaking for a 19-year-old, it's natural to ask whether Bryant will join the paths of 2022 Spurs first round picks Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, who both spent time in Austin before they were traded this summer.

In Las Vegas, Nevada games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz, Bryant has shot 3/24 from the field, including 1/12 from three-point range. They're numbers Noyes dismisses.

“I couldn't be less worried about it. He's gonna make shots. He is an NBA player,” the UConn alum said. “His defense has overshadowed his offense because he's been so good at times defensively. Carter has a great offensive game. The nerves out of the way, he understands his role.”

Spurs' Carter Bryant opens up about offensive struggles

As much as he's struggled offensively, Bryant has excelled defensively. A possession in which he chased Cooper Flagg all over the court before causing the number one overall pick to turn it over made the highlight reel and social media rounds.

“You're gonna look back and enjoy your career much more than you would have if you're like, ‘Damn, I only made two shots.' I think I shot like 0-for-7,” Bryant said following that win vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

“Who cares? I got another one. I get to go and compete. So I'm just grateful to compete.”

Bryant has sandwiched five-point outings around his two-point contest vs. the Mavs.

“This shot's going to fall, this shot's not gonna fall. At the end of the day, I've been shooting a basketball the same exact way since I was four or five years old,” Bryant said.

Bryant's confidence in his offense hasn't taken a hit. In fact, the 2025 fourteenth overall pick says he'll be near the top by the time it's all said and done.

“I believe that I'm gonna be one of the best shooters in this league. Zero for seven from three-point line. That's not gonna define what I am as a basketball player.”

