The All-Star break is here as teams around the league take a short break before beginning the second half of the regular season. It's a time when some teams tend to get hot and make a serious playoff push while others trail behind. On Tuesday, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker grabbed attention with his claim about the team's chances for the remainder of the year.

During a guest appearance on “MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM,” Snitker is convinced that the Braves can go on a run and make a real push for the postseason. He does admit that pitching could be an issue, but for the most part, the nearly 70-year-old manager likes Atlanta's chances moving forward.

“We need to come together and get something going,” said Snitker. “We haven't had a run yet. Everybody has a run. We kind of took a few shots with our pitching, so that's gonna be a concern… But we just played a really good series in St. Louis, and the offense came alive, and we played some really good baseball against a really good club. So, hopefully we hit the ground running, and you never know what could happen [after the All-Star break].”

The Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 in a three-game series right before the All-Star break. Each contest was incredibly close, as all three games ended with just a one-run difference. It was arguably the most competitive Atlanta has been all season.

There is plenty of time remaining in the season for the Braves to turn things around. However, the franchise has quite the uphill climb ahead. Atlanta is ranked fourth in the NL East and is 12.5 games behind the first-placed Philadelphia Phillies. In terms of Wild Card standings, the organization is well behind, as they are seven spots behind the No. 6 seed.

The Braves return to action on Friday, July 18, when they take on the New York Yankees in a three-game series in Atlanta. It will be a nice first test after the break to see if the brilliant play against the Cardinals sticks.